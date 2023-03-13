Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window closes on March 14; know exam dates, other details

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window will close on Tuesday, March 14. Candidates interested in appearing for the LLB 5-Year Exam can apply on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The application deadline was initially set for March 11, but it was extended to March 12 and later to March 14, 2023. 
     

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window closes on March 14; know exam dates, other details
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 7:02 PM IST

    The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will conclude the MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration process on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Applicants can still apply for the LLB 5-Year Exam on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. 

    The application deadline was originally March 11, 2023, but it was subsequently changed from March 12, 2023, to March 14, 2023, following the schedule. The exam is slated to be held on April 2, 2023. The hall ticket issue has not yet been disclosed.

    The candidate for MHT CET LLB 5 years must have successfully finished senior high school from a recognized board or an institution of equal standing. Students who have completed their first-degree certificate through correspondence or distance learning are qualified to apply.

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5 years: know how to register
    1) Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
    2) Click on the 'MAH-LLB (5 Years) CET-2023 (Integrated Course) For SSC & HSC qualified Candidates' link
    3) On a new page, click on the registration link
    4) Register and complete the form 
    5) Upload the required documents
    6) Make the payment and submit
    7) Download and take a printout 

    The MHT CET LLB 5 Year 2023 Exam will have 150 questions covering legal aptitude and reasoning, general knowledge and current events, logical and analytical reasoning, English, and mathematics. The test will last two hours. Check the MHT CET official page for the most recent information.

