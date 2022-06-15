Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HP D.El.Ed CET 2022: Admit card to release today; Know how to download

    The HP D.El.Ed CET examination will be held on June 19, 2022, in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. 
     

    HP D.El.Ed CET 2022: Admit card to release today; Know how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    The HP D.El.Ed CET admits card 2022 will be available on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The admit card will be available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org. Candidates who applied for the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 exam will be able to access the admit card using their login credentials, which will include their application number and password.

    The HP D.El.Ed CET examination will be held on June 19, 2022, in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. It should be noted that admit cards will only be available online, and candidates will not receive them via post, etc. The steps for checking and downloading your admit card from the official website are listed below.

    Here's how to check the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 Admit card
    1) Go to the official website, hpbose.org
    2) On the webpage, click on the login tab
    3) A login window will open
    4) Enter the requested credentials, including the application number and password
    5) Click on submit and admit card will be on the monitor's screen
    6) Check and download 
    7) Take a printout for further need

    Candidates who intend to take the HP D.El.Ed CET exam 2022 must bring their admit card to the offline exam. The D.El.Ed CET exam 2022 will be held in 71 test centres across the state, and candidates can find their designated location on their admit card.

    HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 admit card would not be released for the candidates whose applications were rejected. The list of rejected candidates was published on the official website of the HPBOSE. Candidates whose application is accepted but admit card is not issued can connect with the authorities till June 18, 2022.
     

    Also Read: Rajasthan JET 2022: Admit cards released; Step-by-step guide to download

    Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

    Also Read: UPSC IES, ISS 2022: Admit card announced, Know how to download, other details 

     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials - adt

    UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

    HBSE result 2022 Class 12th Result 2022 toppers list pass percentage other details gcw

    HBSE result 2022: Toppers list out; top 3 ranks secured by girls

    Telugu becomes compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE ICSE IB schools in Telangana gcw

    Telugu becomes compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE, ICSE, IB schools in Telangana

    NEET 2022 update Application edit window reopens again check details here gcw

    NEET 2022 update: Application edit window reopens again, check details here

    HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022 Here s how you can check your marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    HBSE 12th Results 2022: Here's how you can check your marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    Recent Stories

    ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root reclaims top position, Virat Kohli remains at 10th spot-krn

    ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root reclaims top position, Virat Kohli remains at 10th spot

    Who attended Mamatas mega opposition meet on prez polls?

    Who attended Mamata’s mega opposition meet on prez polls?

    Congress alleges Delhi Police entered AICC office manhandled cadre Watch gcw

    Congress alleges Delhi Police entered AICC office, manhandled cadre (Watch)

    UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials - adt

    UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

    Bengaluru New Delhi, Mumbai - 8 Indian cities that are LGBTQ Friendly RBA

    Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai - 8 Indian cities that are LGBTQ Friendly

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon