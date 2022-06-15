HP D.El.Ed CET 2022: Admit card to release today; Know how to download

The HP D.El.Ed CET examination will be held on June 19, 2022, in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm.

The HP D.El.Ed CET admits card 2022 will be available on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The admit card will be available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org. Candidates who applied for the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 exam will be able to access the admit card using their login credentials, which will include their application number and password.

It should be noted that admit cards will only be available online, and candidates will not receive them via post, etc. The steps for checking and downloading your admit card from the official website are listed below.

Here's how to check the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 Admit card

1) Go to the official website, hpbose.org

2) On the webpage, click on the login tab

3) A login window will open

4) Enter the requested credentials, including the application number and password

5) Click on submit and admit card will be on the monitor's screen

6) Check and download

7) Take a printout for further need

Candidates who intend to take the HP D.El.Ed CET exam 2022 must bring their admit card to the offline exam. The D.El.Ed CET exam 2022 will be held in 71 test centres across the state, and candidates can find their designated location on their admit card.

HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 admit card would not be released for the candidates whose applications were rejected. The list of rejected candidates was published on the official website of the HPBOSE. Candidates whose application is accepted but admit card is not issued can connect with the authorities till June 18, 2022.



