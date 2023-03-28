MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released admit card for BEd CET; know steps to check

MAH CET Admit Card 2023: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH CET Admit Card 2023 for BA/BSc, BEd. Candidates registered for these courses can check and download their admit cards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH CET Admit Card 2023 for BA/BSc/BEd Four-Year Integrated courses. Candidates registered can view and download their admit cards from cetcell.mahacet.org. See below for the MAH CET 2023 important date, admit card downloading process, and access.

MAH CET 2O23: know about the exam dates

The MAH CET for BEd, BA/BSc is slated for April 3. The exam schedule and location will be specified on the admit card. Candidates appearing for the exam must bring admit cards to the exam centre. Follow the procedures outlined below to download your MAH CET admit card online.

MAH CET 2023: know how to download the admit card

1) Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Click on the MAH CET BEd admit card link on the homepage

3) On a new login page, key in your application number and date of birth

4) Enter details and access the admit card

5) Download and take a printout

After downloading, candidates must attach a recent original picture to their admit card. "At the time of admission, the Hall Ticket with the original photo pasted on it and the signatures of the candidate and the Invigilator will be required. Candidates are urged to keep it safe," according to the notification.

