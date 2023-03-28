LU Admission 2023: Application process begins for UG admission; know exam dates, other details

LU Admission 2023: The University of Lucknow has begun the undergraduate admissions procedure for 2023-24. Interested applicants must complete the Lucknow University admission application form 2023 by May 31.

The University of Lucknow has begun the undergraduate (UG) admission procedure for 2023-24. The LU admission form 2023 for UG admission was released on Tuesday, March 28, along with the full schedule for PG, BElEd, and DPharm. Interested candidates must complete the Lucknow University admission application form 2023 by May 31.

According to the schedule, the LU entrance exam 2023 will be conducted between June 15 and June 25. The entrance exam results will be announced on July 7, and phase 1 counselling will commence on July 10. Students must complete the LU application form on the university's main website, lkouniv.ac.in. Lucknow University examination form 2023 for PG admission will be released on April 11. The entrance test will be held from July 1 to July 10.

The marks obtained in the university's undergraduate entrance exam (UGET) will be used to determine LU admissions in the faculties of arts, commerce, law, science, education and fine arts, yoga, medicine, and diploma in pharmacy in 2023.

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023: About the schedule

Candidates who desire to study undergraduate programmes at Lucknow University must complete the admission process by the deadline listed below.

1) Application begins - March 28, 2023

2) Registration deadline - May 31, 2023

3) Entrance exam form - Between June 15 - June 25

4) Result date - July 07, 2023

5) Round 1 Counselling - Between July 10 - July 14, 2023

6) Phase 2 Counselling - July 16 - July 21

7) Phase 3 Counselling - July 25 - July 31

Lucknow University PG Admission 2023: About the schedule

1) Application form begins - April 11, 2023

2) Registration deadline - June 10, 2023

3) Entrance exam form - July 1 - July 10, 2023

4) Result date - July 20, 2023

5) Round 1 counselling - July 25, 2023, onwards

Also Read: JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

Also Read: Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren

Also Read: TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes; deadline ends on May 30