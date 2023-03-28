Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration deadline extended until April 3; know all changes, steps to check

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration deadline has been extended until April 3, 2023. AIIMS has issued a revised registration schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET, July session. 

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration deadline extended until April 3; know all changes, steps to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    The registration deadline for AIIMS INI CET 2023 has been extended until April 3, 2023. The revised registration schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET July session has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS. Candidates who still need to register for the AIIMS INI CET can do so by visiting the official website at aiimsexam.ac.in and filling out the AIIMS INI CET 2023 application form. To get the AIIMS INI CET application form, follow the below steps.

    AIIMS INI CET 2023: know important dates

    According to the revised AIIMS INI CET registration schedule, the last submission deadline is April 3, and application correction will be from April 4 to April 7, 2023.

    In addition, AIIMS will issue the Examination Unique Code or EUC, and the final form will be due on April 10, 2023. Register for AIIMS INI CET online by following the steps outlined below.

    AIIMS INI CET 2023: know the steps

    1) Visit the official website at aiimsexam.ac.in

    2) Click on the AIIMS INI CET registration form on the homepage

    3) Complete the form and upload the documents 

    4) Pay the application fee and submit 

    5) Download and take a printout

    AIIMS INI CET 2023: know the exam schedule

    The AIIMS INI CET Exam 2023 is scheduled for May 7. The roll number and admit card will be assigned on May 1, 2023. 

    Candidates who applied for the AIIMS INI CET in July 2019 must re-register. "Basic Registrations received before the July 2019 session will not be accepted for this session. Candidates who have completed their basic registration for the January 2019 session or prior sessions must complete a new basic registration," according to the AIIMS INI CET notice.

    Also Read: AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced on aiimsexam.ac.in; know entire schedule

    Also Read: AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14; know exam date, steps to apply

    Also Read: AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration for July 2023 session commences; check details

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 3:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022 for Phase 3 released on upsc.gov.in; know dates here - adt

    UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022 for Phase 3 released on upsc.gov.in; know steps to check

    LU Admission 2023: Application process begins for UG admission; know exam dates, other details - adt

    LU Admission 2023: Application process begins for UG admission; know exam dates, other details

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren - adt

    Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren

    TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes at sve.tiss.edu; deadline ends on May 30 - adt

    TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes; deadline ends on May 30

    Recent Stories

    Last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar extended to June 30; check details AJR

    Last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar extended to June 30; check details

    Close to catching 'Khalistan radical preacher' Amritpal Singh: Punjab govt tells high court AJR

    Close to catching 'Khalistan radical preacher' Amritpal Singh: Punjab govt tells high court

    Levis to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes gcw

    Levi’s to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes

    Opposition leader V D Satheesan slams Kerala govt for disruption of functioning of local self-governments ANR

    Pinarayi Vijayan govt strangling local-self bodies in Kerala: Opposition

    Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood' vma

    Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood'

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon