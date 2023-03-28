AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration deadline extended until April 3; know all changes, steps to check

AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration deadline has been extended until April 3, 2023. AIIMS has issued a revised registration schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET, July session.

The registration deadline for AIIMS INI CET 2023 has been extended until April 3, 2023. The revised registration schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET July session has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS. Candidates who still need to register for the AIIMS INI CET can do so by visiting the official website at aiimsexam.ac.in and filling out the AIIMS INI CET 2023 application form. To get the AIIMS INI CET application form, follow the below steps.

AIIMS INI CET 2023: know important dates

According to the revised AIIMS INI CET registration schedule, the last submission deadline is April 3, and application correction will be from April 4 to April 7, 2023.

In addition, AIIMS will issue the Examination Unique Code or EUC, and the final form will be due on April 10, 2023. Register for AIIMS INI CET online by following the steps outlined below.

AIIMS INI CET 2023: know the steps

1) Visit the official website at aiimsexam.ac.in

2) Click on the AIIMS INI CET registration form on the homepage

3) Complete the form and upload the documents

4) Pay the application fee and submit

5) Download and take a printout

AIIMS INI CET 2023: know the exam schedule

The AIIMS INI CET Exam 2023 is scheduled for May 7. The roll number and admit card will be assigned on May 1, 2023.

Candidates who applied for the AIIMS INI CET in July 2019 must re-register. "Basic Registrations received before the July 2019 session will not be accepted for this session. Candidates who have completed their basic registration for the January 2019 session or prior sessions must complete a new basic registration," according to the AIIMS INI CET notice.

