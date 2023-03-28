UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022 for Phase 3 released on upsc.gov.in; know steps to check

UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022: The UPSC CSE Interview Schedule for Phase 3 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. The commission announced the Phase 3 interview dates on Tuesday, March 28, on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has announced the UPSC CSE Interview Schedule for Phase 3. Candidates who passed the UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 exam must take personality tests. The commission announced the Phase 3 interview dates on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the personality exams for UPSC CSE Interview Phase 3 will begin on April 24, 2023. Candidates can look at the detailed schedule provided below. The UPSC interview schedule for the remaining 582 candidates has been announced. The UPSC personality exam was given to 1,026 candidates in Phase 1 and 918 candidates in Phase 2.

UPSC CSE Interview Schedule for Phase 3: know how to download

1) Navigate to the official website at upsc.gov.in

2) Click on the 'Civil Services Mains 2022' link on the homepage

3) A new PDF file will open, check for your roll number and note down the dates

4) Download the PDF and take a printout

The UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 personality test started on January 30, 2023. The UPSC has also said that the e-admit card for the Interview round will be made available on the official website soon. The UPSC Civil Services Mains test for 2022 was held from September 16 to September 25, 2022. The result was announced on December 6, 2022.

Also Read: LU Admission 2023: Application process begins for UG admission; know exam dates, other details

Also Read: JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

Also Read: Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren