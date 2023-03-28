Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022 for Phase 3 released on upsc.gov.in; know steps to check

    UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022: The UPSC CSE Interview Schedule for Phase 3 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. The commission announced the Phase 3 interview dates on Tuesday, March 28, on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
     

    UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022 for Phase 3 released on upsc.gov.in; know dates here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 1:59 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has announced the UPSC CSE Interview Schedule for Phase 3. Candidates who passed the UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 exam must take personality tests. The commission announced the Phase 3 interview dates on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

    According to the official schedule, the personality exams for UPSC CSE Interview Phase 3 will begin on April 24, 2023. Candidates can look at the detailed schedule provided below. The UPSC interview schedule for the remaining 582 candidates has been announced. The UPSC personality exam was given to 1,026 candidates in Phase 1 and 918 candidates in Phase 2.

    UPSC CSE Interview Schedule for Phase 3: know how to download 
    1) Navigate to the official website at upsc.gov.in
    2) Click on the 'Civil Services Mains 2022' link on the homepage
    3) A new PDF file will open, check for your roll number and note down the dates
    4) Download the PDF and take a printout

    The UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 personality test started on January 30, 2023. The UPSC has also said that the e-admit card for the Interview round will be made available on the official website soon. The UPSC Civil Services Mains test for 2022 was held from September 16 to September 25, 2022. The result was announced on December 6, 2022.

    Also Read: LU Admission 2023: Application process begins for UG admission; know exam dates, other details

    Also Read: JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Also Read: Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LU Admission 2023: Application process begins for UG admission; know exam dates, other details - adt

    LU Admission 2023: Application process begins for UG admission; know exam dates, other details

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren - adt

    Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren

    TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes at sve.tiss.edu; deadline ends on May 30 - adt

    TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes; deadline ends on May 30

    New NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP; govt likely to introduce from 2024-25 - adt

    New NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP; govt likely to introduce from 2024-25

    Recent Stories

    Cigarettes gold toys more Things that will get expensive and cheaper from April 1 gcw

    Cigarettes, gold, toys & more: Things that will get expensive and cheaper from April 1

    Brahmapuram fire: Soaring temperature led to another fire, says police report ANR

    Brahmapuram fire: Soaring temperature led to another fire, says police report

    IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, tickets, performers, where to watch and more snt

    IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, tickets, performers, where to watch and more

    PM Modi slams Opposition, says 'more BJP wins in elections, more it will be targeted' AJR

    PM Modi slams Opposition, says 'more BJP wins in elections, more it will be targeted'

    Jungkook X Calvin Klein: Fans praise 'handsome golden maknae' as he becomes the new face of brand vma

    Jungkook X Calvin Klein: Fans praise 'handsome golden maknae' as he becomes the new face of brand

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon