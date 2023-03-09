Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 likely to be announced soon; know cutoffs, where, steps to check scores

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Latest Updates: LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 will be released soon for candidates who appeared for the exam on February 17, 2023, and February 20, 2023. To view the results, candidates must enter login information, including their registration/roll number and password/date of birth. Here's the latest update.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 6:23 PM IST

    The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2022 will be announced shortly by the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) position can view their results on the LIC's official website, licindia.in.

    The preliminary results are anticipated to be released in the coming days. Candidates who pass the preliminary test will be invited to take the main examination. The main exam is slated to be held on March 18, 2023. The main exam admits card will be available shortly after the prelims results are released. 

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: know the details mentioned 

    Candidates should thoroughly review the information provided in the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023. The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 includes the following information.

    1) Applicant's name

    2) Registration number

    3) Applicant roll number

    4) Exam name

    5) Category (ST/ SC/ BC & Other)

    6) Post name

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: know the expected cutoffs

    1) General: 50-56

    2) EWS: 50-56

    3) OBC: 49-55

    4) SC: 41-46

    5) ST: 38-43

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: know where and how to check the score 

    Candidates can check their prelims results by following the simple procedures outlined below.

    1) Go to the official site at LIC India at licindia.in

    2) Click on the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2022 link on the home page in the careers section

    3) On a new page, prompt candidates to input their login information

    4) Key in the login details and click on submit

    5) The result will be on the display

    6) Check the result details and download it

    7) Keep a hard copy for future reference

    The registration period commenced on January 15 and will conclude on January 31, 2023. The organisation will fill 300 AAO positions due to this recruitment push. For the latest details, candidates can visit the official website of LIC.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 6:23 PM IST
