KMAT 2023: Result announced on cee.kerala.gov.in; check steps to download result

The results of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test, or KMAT 2023, were announced on Thursday, March 9. The KMAT Result was released today, March 9, 2023, by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates who took the Kerala MBA Entrance Exam can now access their results via the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official website, candidates should know that the KMAT Result 2023 is provisional. On February 19, 2023, the KMAT 2023 Exam was held. Candidates can check their KMAT 2023 Results by following the steps outlined below.

KMAT 2023 Result: know how to check the Kerala KMAT Result

1) Go to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

2) Click on the tab for KMAT 2023 on the homepage

3) A new page will open; click on the KMAT 2023 Result link

4) In the result PDF, check for your roll number and name

5) Copy and print this page for future reference

According to the official notice issued by CEE Kerala, candidates who have received 10 per cent of the total marks, 72 marks or higher, are qualified. The qualifying cut-off mark for candidates in the SC, ST, and PWD categories is 7.5 per cent of 720 marks or 54 marks.

KMAT Kerala (Kerala Management Aptitude Test, Kerala) is a state-level entrance examination for MBA (Master of Business Administration) programmes at state institutions and colleges.

