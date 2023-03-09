Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KMAT 2023: Result announced on cee.kerala.gov.in; check steps to download result

    KMAT 2023: The KMAT Result was released today, March 9, 2023, by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates who took the Kerala MBA Entrance Exam can now access their results via the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

    KMAT 2023: Result announced on cee.kerala.gov.in; check steps to download result - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    The results of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test, or KMAT 2023, were announced on Thursday, March 9. The KMAT Result was released today, March 9, 2023, by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates who took the Kerala MBA Entrance Exam can now access their results via the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

    According to the official website, candidates should know that the KMAT Result 2023 is provisional. On February 19, 2023, the KMAT 2023 Exam was held. Candidates can check their KMAT 2023 Results by following the steps outlined below.

    KMAT 2023 Result: know how to check the Kerala KMAT Result
    1) Go to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in
    2) Click on the tab for KMAT 2023 on the homepage
    3) A new page will open; click on the KMAT 2023 Result link
    4) In the result PDF, check for your roll number and name
    5) Copy and print this page for future reference

    According to the official notice issued by CEE Kerala, candidates who have received 10 per cent of the total marks, 72 marks or higher, are qualified. The qualifying cut-off mark for candidates in the SC, ST, and PWD categories is 7.5 per cent of 720 marks or 54 marks.

    KMAT Kerala (Kerala Management Aptitude Test, Kerala) is a state-level entrance examination for MBA (Master of Business Administration) programmes at state institutions and colleges.

    Also read: AP EAMCET 2023 notification likely to be released on March 10; registration from March 11

    Also read: JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC seeks govt response on plea seeking relaxation for students; hearing on March 23

    Also read: UP BEd JEE 2023 application deadline extended until April 5; apply online at bujhansi.ac.in

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP EAMCET 2023 notification likely to be released on March 10; registration from March 11 - adt

    AP EAMCET 2023 notification likely to be released on March 10; registration from March 11

    JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi High Court seeks govt response on plea seeking relaxation for students; hearing on March 23 - adt

    JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC seeks govt response on plea seeking relaxation for students; hearing on March 23

    UP BEd JEE 2023 application deadline extended until April 5; apply online at bujhansi.ac.in - adt

    UP BEd JEE 2023 application deadline extended until April 5; apply online at bujhansi.ac.in

    MHT CET 2023: Registration commences for BE, BPharm, agriculture programmes; check details - adt

    MHT CET 2023: Registration commences for BE, BPharm, agriculture programmes; check details

    INI CET 2023: Registration process begins for PG Programmes for July exam - adt

    INI CET 2023: Registration process begins for PG Programmes for July exam

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Rajasthan woman judge's photos morphed, blackmailed with demand for Rs 20 lakh

    Shocking: Rajasthan woman judge's photos morphed, blackmailed with demand for Rs 20 lakh

    All is not well with Prabhas? Adipurush actor off abroad for treatment RBA

    All is not well with Prabhas? Adipurush actor goes abroad for treatment

    Holi 2023: Virat Kohli to Yuzvendra Chahal - Here is how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)-ayh

    Holi 2023: Kohli to Chahal - Here's how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)

    AP EAMCET 2023 notification likely to be released on March 10; registration from March 11 - adt

    AP EAMCET 2023 notification likely to be released on March 10; registration from March 11

    football Disappointed Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit vs Bayern Munich brushes aside future talks snt

    'Disappointed': Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit; brushes aside future talks

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon