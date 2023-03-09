Heatwave alert in Goa: Students affected as schools curtail class timings till noon

According to a circular released by state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade, the heat wave will last another day, said the India Meteorological Department so classes will be curtailed at noon on Friday as well.

The strongest easterly winds, clear skies, and a delayed sea breeze setting are all anticipated to keep the maximum temperature over Goa 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

These conditions are expected to meet the criteria for a heat wave over the region on March 8 and 9," said the IMD's Goa observatory. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures will steadily drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius starting March 11.

According to the weather service, a new Western Disturbance will be active in the Himalayan area beginning the night of March 12, 2023. The same will be in effect until March 14, 2023. The maximum temperature recorded at the Goa Meteorological Centre's observatories on Wednesday after 24 hours indicates that heat wave conditions are very probable at isolated locations across Goa on March 9.

India Meteorological Department has advised citizens and tourists to avoid heat exposure, remain hydrated, and prevent dehydration.

Goa is battling multiple wildfires at the same time, particularly within the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary and in other areas of the state. Rising temperatures above normal are one of the potential reasons for these fires.

