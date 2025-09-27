Apply now for the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) Kozhikode for the Nov 2025–Feb 2026 batch. Open to graduates, this govt internship offers hands-on experience in public administration. Submit applications online by October 5th.

Kozhikode: Young graduates looking to gain hands-on experience in public administration now have a valuable opportunity. Applications are open for the November 2025 to February 2026 batch of the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) in Kozhikode. This programme offers selected candidates a chance to work closely with the district administration, contributing to various developmental and social welfare projects across the district.

Launched in 2015, DCIP has become a unique and highly regarded initiative that exposes interns to the inner workings of government and grassroots-level administration. The upcoming batch will be the 31st edition of the programme, highlighting its ongoing success and popularity.

The internship is four months long, starting in the first week of November 2025 and ending in February 2026. While the programme does not offer a stipend, the experience gained is invaluable for those aspiring to careers in governance, public policy, or development work.

The selection process includes two stages, ensuring that committed and capable individuals are chosen. Interested candidates must submit their application in the prescribed format available at the official website www.dcip.co.in . The last date to apply is October 5, 2025.

More information about the programme, including eligibility and selection criteria, is available in the detailed brochure linked here . For any further queries, candidates may contact the team via email at projectcellclt@gmail.com or call 9847764000 or 0495-2370200.

This is a golden opportunity for graduates to contribute meaningfully to society while gaining real-world administrative experience. Apply now and be part of a transformative governance journey in Kozhikode.