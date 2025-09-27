IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 is now live on the official website ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam held in August can check and download their results. Successful candidates must prepare for the upcoming IBPS PO Mains exam.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims Result 2025. Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website ibps.in. The result link was activated on Friday, September 26, 2025, eagerly awaited by lakhs of candidates. This year, the IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. The exam was held in a computer-based mode, with a total of 100 questions for 100 marks. The direct link to check the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 is provided below.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Direct Link

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025?

If you also appeared for this exam, you can check your result by following the steps below-

First, visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the home page, click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link.

Enter your registration number and password or date of birth to log in.

Now click on submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Important points related to IBPS PO Prelims Exam and Cutoff

This exam had three sections, and candidates must clear the minimum cutoff in each section. Negative marking is applicable for wrong answers. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks were deducted. Successful candidates will now have to appear for the IBPS PO Mains Exam. Note that a total of 5,208 Probationary Officers (PO) will be appointed through this recruitment drive.

What happens next after the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result is released?

After the result, the next stage is the Main examination. The Main exam will feature questions of a higher difficulty level, followed by an interview round. The final selection result will be based on the performance in both the Main exam and the interview. So, if you have taken the IBPS PO Prelims exam, check your result immediately, and successful candidates should start preparing for the Main examination.