Kerala Plus Two Exam Results 2023 to be Announced today; Know time, how to check marks

The results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be announced at 3 pm on Thursday by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty. The Plus Two and VHSE exams were conducted from March 10 to March 30 this year.

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations (VHSE) will be announced at 3 pm on Thursday by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Candidates can check their results online from 4 pm on these websites-

www.keralaresults.nic.in

www.prd.kerala.gov.in

Here are the steps to download the results:

Step 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and you may print a hard copy for further use

Students can also check their results on mobile applications like SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS-Kerala, and PRD Live.

The Plus Two and VHSE exams were conducted from March 10 to March 30 this year. These exams are conducted by the Kerala Board of Public Examination. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the Plus One and Plus Two exams and 60,000 students appeared in the VHSE exams.