    KCET 2022: KEA extends application deadline to May 19, here's how to apply

    KEA issued an official notification stating the last date for the application has been extended to May 19, 2022. 
     

    Team Newsable
    Karnataka, First Published May 13, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Registrations 2022 deadline has been extended. Candidates can now apply until May 19, 2022. The deadline has been extended so that students can have more time to apply for the examination. Candidates can apply on the official website for KCET 2022. 

    Previously it was May 5, 2022; however, KEA had extended the date to May 12, 2022. On May 12, KEA issued an official notification stating the last date for the application has been extended to May 19, 2022. Candidates for more details can visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

    Step to apply:
    1) Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, go to admissions and click on the UGCET 2022
    3) Click on the link "UGCET 2022 Online Application"
    4) Candidate needs to register themselves and then log in using the credentials
    5) Fill up the application form and upload all the requested documents
    6) Make the payment and submit the form
    7) Download the page and take a printout for further need.

    Exam schedule 
    The Karnataka CET 2022 will be held between June 16 to 18, 2022. The schedule is as below, 

    On June 16, 2022, it's Biology, starting from 10:30 am to 11:15 am, and from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm, its Mathematics. On June 17, 2022, Physics from 10:30 am to 11:15 am and Chemistry from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. On June 18, 2022, Kannada Language Test is from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. 

    Karnataka administers the KCET 2022 exam to select candidates for undergraduate Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary, and other courses at the state's engineering colleges.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 4:11 PM IST
