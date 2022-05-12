Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Class 10th result will be out next week, schools to reopen from May 16

    Karnataka's Education Minister confirmed that state schools would reopen on May 16, 2022, as planned.

    Karnataka, First Published May 12, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    Karnataka's Education Minister BC Nagesh has confirmed the dates of two much-awaited events in the states, the SSLC Result 2022 and the state school reopening date. Following the local media reports, while addressing a press conference, the minister denied all claims that the reopening of Karnataka schools would be delayed. The Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 for class 10 will be released in the third week of May 2022, which is next week.

    The reopening of the schools in Karnataka will be on May 16, 2022, and the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will likely be announced next week. 

    While talking about the reopening of the state school, Minister BC Nagesh stated that several attempts were made to postpone or delay the process. The decision was made primarily in response to the recent heatwaves in North Karnataka.

    However, after hearing both sides of the issue, it was agreed that Karnataka Schools would reopen on May 16, 2022, as planned. The Education Minister even stated that this would start the schools' "learning rehabilitation programme."

    Previously, BC Nagesh, through Twitter, informed that the SSLC Results 2022 announcement is expected this week (2nd week of May). But, following the local media's suggestion, the Education Minister cited that the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 for class 10 would be announced next week.

    SSLC students can view their class 10 board exam results at karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. While a rough timeline for the SSLC Result 2022 announcement has been established, the precise date and time are expected to be released soon.

