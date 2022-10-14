Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCET Counselling 2022: Web options entry link to be activated after 8 pm; know details here

    "Due to the ongoing PG NEET 2022 First Round Allotment, UGCET-2022 Option Entry will be enabled after 8:00 pm today," according to the website. Candidates registered for KCET Counselling 2022 should check the official website frequently for the most recent updates.

    KCET Counselling 2022: Web options entry link to be activated after 8 pm; know details here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 7:04 PM IST

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, will activate the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 web options entry link after 8 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process must log in to the KCET Counselling 2022 portal using the credentials provided to fill out the course options.

    According to an official notice issued by the KEA on October 13, the web options entry link would be activated on the website at 1 pm today. Candidates taking the KCET Counselling 2022 can choose between Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, B-Pharma, and Pharm-D programmes. The KCET 2022 seat allotment schedule for the first round will also be available on the KEA website.

    KCET 2022 counselling will be held in various stages, with candidates required to complete all rounds to be admitted. The dates for KCET Counselling Round 1 will be posted on the website shortly.

    The KCET web options entry was scheduled to begin on October 11 but was postponed, according to the KCET Counselling 2022 schedule. KCET 2022 revised results were released on October 1, 2022, following the Karnataka High Court's order. According to the High Court's official orders, KCET 2022 results for 2020-21 repeater candidates are prepared after deducting 6 per cent marks.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 7:04 PM IST
