    UGC NET 2022: NTA releases admit card for October 13 exam; here is how to download

    National Testing Agency has released the admit card for UGC NET 2022 exam which will be conducted on Oct 13. The hall tickets have been published on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    The UGC NET admit card 2022 was made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the phase four December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examinations scheduled for October 13. The UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, has officially made the test admission cards for download available. To access their accounts for hall tickets, registered candidates must provide their application number and date of birth. For Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor, it will be in computer-based test (CBT) style.

    Here's how to download hall ticket:

    Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official UGC NET website.
    Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click the link for the admit card download.
    Step 3: Enter the necessary login information, such as the application number, birthdate, and security pin, as displayed on the screen.
    Step 4: After pressing the submit button, the screen will display your hall ticket.
    Step 5: Download and print the page for reference and future use.

    No applicant will be permitted to enter the exam venue without first presenting the hall tickets, thus candidates should keep in mind to bring their admit cards to the testing location. If a candidate has trouble downloading or seeing the admit card, he or she can call 011-40759000 or send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The Agency has also released exam city intimation link for appearing candidates to check the exam centre. Candidates can check the other details through the official site of UGC NET. 

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
