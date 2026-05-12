JKBOSE has released the Class 11 Summer Zone 2026 results. Students can check and download their marksheets online from the official website using their roll number.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2026 Declared: Good news for students in Jammu and Kashmir! The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board (JKBOSE) has officially announced the Class 11 results for the Summer Zone 2026. Students can now easily check their scorecards on the official website. The results have been released digitally, so you can check how you've done right from home. Here’s a simple guide on where and how to check your JKBOSE 11th Result 2026, with the direct link below.

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JKBOSE 11th Result 2026: Where and How to Check?

JKBOSE has published the results on its official portal, jkresults.nic.in. The board has confirmed that students will need their Roll Number and Registration Number to view their results.

Here's how to check your JKBOSE 11th Result 2026:

First, go to the official website: jkresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that says, “View Result of Higher Secondary School Examination (Class 11) Session Annual Regular Summer Zone 2026”.

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number in the given fields.

Press the submit button.

Your result and marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download it, save it as a PDF, and take a printout.

This printout will be useful for Class 12 admissions, applying for scholarships, and other official purposes.

You Can Also Check Your Result by Name: JKBOSE Gazette Option

The board has also provided an option for students who don't have their roll number handy. JKBOSE has released a result gazette in a PDF format, which students can use to check their results by name. This gazette is available on the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.

How to check your result from the gazette:

Download the PDF from the JKBOSE website.

Open the file and use the search function (Ctrl + F).

Type your name to find your result.

You can see your subject-wise marks and your final result status.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2026: Offline Results Also Available Through Schools

The board has made sure that results are available both online and offline. A consolidated result sheet will be sent to every affiliated school. This is especially helpful for students who might face internet or technical issues. Students can visit their schools to check their results as well.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2026: What Details Will Be on Your Marksheet?

Your JKBOSE 11th marksheet will contain all your academic details, such as:

Student’s name and father’s name

Roll number and registration number

Subject-wise theory and practical marks

Total marks and percentage

Pass/Fail status

School name and code

If you find any mistakes, like a spelling error in your name or incorrect marks, you are advised to immediately contact your school or the nearest JKBOSE regional office to get it corrected.