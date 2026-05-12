NEET UG 2026 was cancelled after a Rajasthan paper leak case surfaced. The alleged mastermind from Jaipur was arrested, with multiple arrests across states as investigations continue. A re-exam is expected soon.

The country's biggest medical entrance exam, NEET, was cancelled on Tuesday. Around 22.79 lakh students had appeared for this exam on May 3rd. This decision was taken after a huge paper leak came to light. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the exam will now be conducted again. Meanwhile, there are claims that the mastermind behind the paper leak has been arrested.

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Who is the mastermind of the NEET paper leak?

According to media reports, the main mastermind is said to be from Jaipur. He was taken into custody on Monday. Along with him, 15 other people have also been caught from Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Dehradun in connection with this case. Sources say the first complaint in this matter was received on May 8th. After that, a team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) started its investigation in Sikar and Jhunjhunu.

Also read: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Latest Updates: Date, Registrations, Fees, and Admit Cards Explained

Student in Sikar got the NEET paper from Kerala

It turns out the NEET paper leak first happened in Rajasthan. A 'guess paper' first reached a student in Sikar on May 1st, days before the exam. It is said that an MBBS student from Churu district, who is studying in Kerala, sent this guess paper to his friend in Sikar. Shockingly, 120 to 140 questions from this paper were exactly the same as in the main exam. This means questions worth 600 out of 720 marks were in this guess paper.

How was the NEET paper leak exposed?

After the student in Sikar, this NEET paper reached students in Jhunjhunu. Then, the guess paper fell into the hands of a PG hostel operator. He gave this paper to the students staying at his place. It contained more than 300 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. After the exam was over, a PG operator in Sikar filed a complaint with the police and the National Testing Agency (NTA). This brought the whole matter out in the open, leading to the big step of cancelling the paper today.

Also read:NEET-UG 2026 cancelled: Minister silent, Pilot demands resignation