Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren

The scheme awards cash prizes up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a cell phone to the top three rank holders of board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12.

The Jharkhand government has introduced a reward scheme to encourage meritorious students to seek higher education, said Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday, March 27.

Under the scheme, the top three rank holders in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be given cash prizes of up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a mobile phone.

Chief Minister Soren said that even if a student from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, or any other part of the country tops from any Jharkhand school, they will be rewarded by the state government.

On occasion, 68 rank holders of examinations were rewarded by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and toppers of the Jharkhand Olympiad. They were given Rs 1.32 crore, laptops, and cell phones.

Those who finished first in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams received Rs 3 lakh, those who finished second received Rs 2 lakh, and those who finished third received Rs 1 lakh.

"The government wishes to reduce the initial financial burden on the families of meritorious students following the board examinations. So we've implemented the scheme," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

