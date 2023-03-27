Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes; deadline ends on May 30

    TISS admissions 2023: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences School of Vocational Education (SVE) has begun applications for 2023-24. Candidates interested in enrolling in the institute can register online at sve.tiss.edu.

    TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes at sve.tiss.edu; deadline ends on May 30
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 7:02 PM IST

    The Tata Institute of Social Sciences School of Vocational Education (SVE) has started accepting applications for 2023-24. Candidates interested in attending the institute can register at sve.tiss.edu until May 30, 2023. 

    The institute offers 62 bachelors of vocational (BVoc) degrees, diplomas, and postgraduate (PG) programmes in 18 sectors, including agriculture, automotive, BSFI, child care, capital goods, electronics, education, healthcare, IT-ITes, logistics, life sciences, management and entrepreneurship, media and entertainment, power, retail association, sports, tourism and hospitality, and telecom.

    The institute provides 37 BVoc programmes. Candidates who have completed Class 12 can apply for admission to the institute.

    TISS admissions 2023: know the steps to register 

    Candidates who desire to enrol in the institute must follow the steps outlined below.

    1) Visit the official website at TISS at sve.tiss.edu

    2) Click on the 'admissions' tab, and a new page will appear

    3) First, register yourself 

    4) Log in using news credentials and complete the registration form

    5) Fill out all of the information and upload scanned copies 

    6) Pay the application fee and submit

    7) Print a hard copy of the confirmation page

    Also Read: NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration process ends today on nchmjee.nta.nic.in; know fees, exam details

    Also Read: IIT JAM 2023: Application correction window opens, score card on April 3; know steps to make changes

    Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Registration process to conclude soon; know steps, important details

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 7:02 PM IST
