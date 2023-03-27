Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP; govt likely to introduce from 2024-25

     According to Education Ministry, new NCERT textbooks were revised under the new National Education Policy (NEP), and that will be introduced in schools beginning with the 2024-25 academic year. 

    New NCERT textbooks revised under the new National Education Policy (NEP) will most likely be introduced in classrooms beginning with the 2024-25 academic year, Education Ministry officials said on Monday, March 27. The textbooks will be developed under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). 

    The senior MoE official said, "The new textbooks will most likely be introduced in the 2024-25 academic year. It is a difficult job, but we are aiming for it. The textbooks will be revised under the new NCF, on which work is already underway. 

    "Because COVID-19 showed a demand for digital learning, all of the new textbooks will be made available digitally at the same time so that anyone can download them," he added.

    Noting that textbooks should not be 'static,' the official said an institutional framework would be created to ensure that textbooks are routinely updated. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

