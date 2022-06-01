Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board to announce class 10 result today

    Following the official announcement, Goa 10th Results 2022 will be announced on Wednesday at 5:30 pm. 
     

    Goa, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

    The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, is scheduled to release the Goa Board SSC Result 2022 on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. In addition, Goa 10th Results 2022 will be announced on Wednesday at 5:30 pm following the official announcement. Following this announcement, students will be able to check their Goa Board results online at the official website, gbshse.info. 

    Students should note that the GBSHSE, Goa 10th Result will only be available to view today. Consolidated mark sheets for the Goa Board Term 2 results are expected later.

    Following the official press release, "On June 1, 2022, at 5.30 pm in Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa, Chairman of the Board Shri. Bhagirath G. Shetye will brief the media on the results. As a result, it is requested that the above Press Conference schedule be communicated to all parties involved and that they comply."

    With the announcement of the Goa SSC Results 2022, the GBSHSE would also release the Goa Board Toppers 2022 list. Approximately 20,000 students took the class 10 exams and are now awaiting their results. Please keep in mind that as soon as the Goa Board results are released, the steps and link to check them will be updated. 

    The Goa Board SSC Results 2022 are for the April 2022 Term 2 exams. All Goa Board exams were held offline in 31 different locations. Previously, the GBSHSE released the Goa Board 12th Results 2022 and the consolidated mark sheets.

