Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Class 10th result to be out on June 3; Here's how to check your scorecard

    Students should be aware that, unlike previous years, the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 would be released at 9 a.m. The board is noted for reporting findings around 11 a.m. This time, though, there has been a shift.

    WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Class 10th result to be out on June 3 Here s how to check your scorecard gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 31, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    The date and schedule for the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 have been declared online. According to the WB Board official notification, the West Bengal 10th Results 2022 will be announced on June 3, 2022. Students may view their WB results at wbresults.nic.in, the official website.

    Students should be aware that, unlike previous years, the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 would be released at 9 a.m. The board is noted for reporting findings around 11 a.m. This time, though, there has been a shift.

    Students should also be aware that the West Bengal 10th Results 2022 will be announced in a press conference first. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 will be published online for students to check only after this press conference.

    Also Read | NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results today, Know how to check, other details

    Here's how to check the results: 

    • Visit the official websites --- wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in

    • Locate the "West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022" link on the homepage.

    • Enter your login information, such as your application number, roll number, and so on.

    • You will see your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 on the screen.
    • Download the outcome and print it for future reference.

    Also Read | TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration

    The Madhyamik result 2022 West Bengal board will be released on the WBBSE's official websites, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. This year, almost 11 lakh kids enrolled for the WB board Madhyamik examinations. Class 10 results will also be available via mobile applications and SMS. The mark sheets, on the other hand, will be delivered to students on an individual basis by their school heads.

    Also read: NEET 2022: Application form correction window opens, Know what cannot be changed

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results today, Know how to check, other details - adt

    NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results today, Know how to check, other details

    It is a dream come true, opted for IAS... UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla - adt

    'It is a dream come true, opted for IAS...' UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration - adt

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration

    Who is Shruti Sharma, the Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 topper? - adt

    Who is Shruti Sharma, the Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 topper?

    UPSC releases Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 result: Here is full list of 685 candidates

    UPSC releases Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 result: Here is full list of 685 candidates

    Recent Stories

    Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand - adt

    Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand

    Los Angeles Lakers expected to keep Russell Westbrook-krn

    Los Angeles Lakers expected to keep Russell Westbrook

    iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always On Display feature with iOS 16 gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always-On-Display feature with iOS 16

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    UK United Kingdom government lifts Chelsea sanctions following Todd Boehly takeover-ayh

    UK government lifts Chelsea sanctions following Todd Boehly takeover

    Recent Videos

    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon