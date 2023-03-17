Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Advanced 2023: OCI/PIO candidates' eligibility criteria revised; know changes

    JEE Advanced 2023: The eligibility criteria for the Overseas Citizen of India/ Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) applicants in the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Advanced 2023, have been revised. Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati, has changed the eligibility only for JEE Advanced 2023.

    The Overseas Citizen of India/ Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Advanced 2023, have been modified. The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati, has modified the eligibility only for JEE Advanced 2023. Thus, OCI/PIO applicants can take JEE Advanced without appearing in the JEE Main 2023. Furthermore, the payable fee for such candidates is revised and brought in line with the fee paid by Indian citizens.

    JEE Advanced 2023: read the IIT Guwahati notice here 
    The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India decided on February 3, 2023, in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 891/ 2021, titled Anushka Rengunthwar & Ors. Vs Union of India & Ors. The Joint Admission Board, 2023, examined the impact of the judgement in its emergency meeting on March 6, 2023. Therefore, some modifications have been made to the JEE (Advanced) 2023 Information Brochure.

    Overseas Citizen of India/ Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates' eligibility conditions will remain the same as previously announced, i.e. they will be eligible to appear directly for JEE (Advanced) 2023 without appearing in JEE (Main) 2023. This policy will be in effect only until 2023. The fees for OCI/PIO candidates have been revised and are now equal to those for Indian citizens.

    During the seat allocation procedure for IITs, eligible OCI/PIO candidates who qualify in JEE (Advanced) 2023 will be allowed to compete for Open category seats in the General (GEN) and GEN-Person with Disability (PwD) categories, as applicable. Eligible Female OCI/PIO candidates who pass in JEE (Advanced) 2023 will also be considered for Open Female Supernumerary seats in the GEN and GEN-PwD categories.

