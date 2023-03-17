Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO Young Scientist Registration 2023 commences on March 20; know steps to apply, eligibility criteria

    ISRO YUVIKA 2023: The registration process for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 will be held between March 20 and April 30, 2023. The registration will be online; students must register at isro.gov.in/YUVIKA. Details on the ISRO Young Scientist Programme, eligibility requirements, key dates, and other details can be found below.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organization has announced ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023, and registration will commence on March 20. Interested students can check their eligibility and apply. Following the timetable, registration for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 will be held between March 20 and April 30, 2023. The registration will be online; students must register at isro.gov.in/YUVIKA. Details on the ISRO Young Scientist Programme, eligibility requirements, key dates, and other details can be found below.

    ISRO Young Scientist Program 2023: know the date, eligibility criteria

    Students in Class 9th in India on January 1, 2023, can register for ISRO YUVIKA 2023. Important events for the ISRO Young Scientist programme are listed below.

    1) March 15, 2023 - Programme announcement 

    2) March 20, 2023 - Registration begins

    3) April 3, 2023 - Registration concludes

    4) April 10, 2023 - First selection list to be released

    5) April 20, 2023 - Second selection list to be released (due to vacancy/non-confirmation in first selection list)

    6) May 14, 2023 - Reporting by selected students at ISRO centres

    7) May 15-26, 2023 - YUVIKA Programme

    8) May 27, 2023 - Send-off date for selected students from the appropriate centre

    About ISRO YUVIKA 2023

    ISRO YUVIKA 2023 is a special initiative for School Children called the 'Young Scientist Programme,' YUVIKA stands for 'YUva VIgyani KAryakram.' ISRO conducts this initiative to teach younger students about space technology, science, and applications and to educate them about new trends in space science and technology. These students are the future building blocks of our country.

    Also read: First abort mission of Gaganyaan, India's first human space flight, in May 2023

    Also read: Women's Day 2023: Saluting the women behind India's missile programme

    Also read: Why the SUV-size Nisar mission will give India a huge advantage

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
    Mumbai University students get 115 marks out of 100 in Mathematics exam; know details

    Assam paper leak case: Modern Indian Language exams rescheduled for April 1

    Karnataka: 289 government colleges accredited by NAAC in two years

    CRPF constable recruitment 2023 notification released for 9212 positions; know vacancy details, paper pattern

    CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 released on crpf.gov.in, raise objection until March 20; know steps to check

