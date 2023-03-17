ISRO Young Scientist Registration 2023 commences on March 20; know steps to apply, eligibility criteria

ISRO YUVIKA 2023: The registration process for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 will be held between March 20 and April 30, 2023. The registration will be online; students must register at isro.gov.in/YUVIKA. Details on the ISRO Young Scientist Programme, eligibility requirements, key dates, and other details can be found below.

The Indian Space Research Organization has announced ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023, and registration will commence on March 20. Interested students can check their eligibility and apply. Following the timetable, registration for ISRO YUVIKA 2023 will be held between March 20 and April 30, 2023. The registration will be online; students must register at isro.gov.in/YUVIKA. Details on the ISRO Young Scientist Programme, eligibility requirements, key dates, and other details can be found below.

ISRO Young Scientist Program 2023: know the date, eligibility criteria

Students in Class 9th in India on January 1, 2023, can register for ISRO YUVIKA 2023. Important events for the ISRO Young Scientist programme are listed below.

1) March 15, 2023 - Programme announcement

2) March 20, 2023 - Registration begins

3) April 3, 2023 - Registration concludes

4) April 10, 2023 - First selection list to be released

5) April 20, 2023 - Second selection list to be released (due to vacancy/non-confirmation in first selection list)

6) May 14, 2023 - Reporting by selected students at ISRO centres

7) May 15-26, 2023 - YUVIKA Programme

8) May 27, 2023 - Send-off date for selected students from the appropriate centre

About ISRO YUVIKA 2023

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 is a special initiative for School Children called the 'Young Scientist Programme,' YUVIKA stands for 'YUva VIgyani KAryakram.' ISRO conducts this initiative to teach younger students about space technology, science, and applications and to educate them about new trends in space science and technology. These students are the future building blocks of our country.

