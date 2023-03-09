JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC seeks govt response on plea seeking relaxation for students; hearing on March 23

Both JEE Main 2022 sessions, conducted in June and July last year, was plagued by technical issues. These errors prevented candidates from giving the exam their full attention, resulting in substantial drops in many candidates' scores and percentiles. The applicants have requested that they be allowed to retake the engineering entrance test.

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Centre and other respondents on Tuesday, requesting a response to a petition asking for relaxation for students appearing for the JEE Advance 2023. The applicants have requested that they be allowed to retake the engineering entrance test. The judge scheduled the next hearing for March 23.

Both JEE Main 2022 sessions, conducted in June and July of last year, were plagued by technical issues. These errors prevented candidates from giving the exam their full attention, resulting in substantial drops in many candidates' scores and percentiles.

Last year's JEE examinations had several technological issues, including regular computer crashes, a frozen screen for several minutes, questions that took too long to load, unfinished questions, and other issues. Students claimed they could not take the exam as their testing centres were unexpectedly relocated. While some candidates experienced errors in their results and discrepancies in their response sheets.

During JEE Advanced 2022, students experienced similar technical issues. It was the final attempt for many students with technical problems. It was the final JEE Main examination for students who graduated from Class 12 in 2020 and the final JEE Advanced examination for students who passed Class 12 in 2021.

The notice was issued by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who requested an answer within two weeks.

It's claimed that the deadly delta Covid wave of 2021 resulted in extreme mental stress, anxiety, sadness, and other compensable damages varying from financial hardship to family member loss. This came after the Covid outbreak in 2020 had already disrupted their schooling for over a year.

Also Read: UP BEd JEE 2023 application deadline extended until April 5; apply online at bujhansi.ac.in

Also Read: MHT CET 2023: Registration commences for BE, BPharm, agriculture programmes; check details

Also Read: INI CET 2023: Registration process begins for PG Programmes for July exam