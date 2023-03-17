Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai University students get 115 marks out of 100 in Mathematics exam; know details

    Six Mumbai University (MU) students who took the fifth-semester maths exam got a windfall. They received more than the paper's maximum mark. In its BSc mathematics test, the University of Mumbai gave students 115 marks out of 100.

    The University of Mumbai has given students 115 out of 100 marks in its BSc mathematics exam. Some students received 115, while two received 104. The fifth semester's Mumbai University BSc Mathematics examination was held last November. The result was announced on Friday, March 17. However, the result reveals a sequence of errors.

    A senior senate member, Sanjay Viaral, said, "Some students were marked absent although they appeared for the exam. It has also been revealed that the institution made an error in the results. The MU gave 115 marks in an exam that was supposed to be 100 marks for some students and 104 marks for others."

    All errors occurred during the fifth semester of the course's Group Theory topic. Following the PDF file of the results, Ayesha Ansari, a Momin College student, was given 115 marks by the examination department. At the same moment, Ammara Ansari of the same college received 105 marks, Ashfa Khan received 101 marks, Maria Momin received 109 marks, Rifa Momin received 111 marks, and Asia Shaikh received 106 marks.

    In this instance, the total number of marks exceeds 100 due to extra marks awarded in the written test. This is apparent from the university's results, which are available on its website.

    "The institution makes numerous errors. It is unforgivable to give students more than 100 marks on a paper. The institution needs more regular employees. These things are also happening as the work is being done with contractual employees," Vairal explained. 

    Meanwhile, a university official said, 'A technical error in the software has happened. The error will be corrected, and revised results will be released for those students.'

