    ICSI CS Result 2022: CS professional result announced, Executive December 2022 result to be out at 2 pm

    ICSI CS Result 2022: The December CS result for the Professional programme has been released by ICSI. Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS 2022 exam can access and download their results from the official website at icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS result online, follow the steps outlined below.

    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional 2022 result, and the Executive exam result for December 2022 is set to be released on Saturday, February 25, at 2:00 pm.

    Students who appeared for the Company Secretary Professional exams can now access their results via the official website icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 is now available on the official website, while the ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 will be available at 2:00 pm.  

    The official notification read, "The result, along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu on the declaration of the result."

    Candidates must log in to the official portal using their Username and Password to access the ICSI exam result 2022. The steps to download the results are provided below for candidates' convenience.

    ICSI CS Result 2022: know how to download

    1) Go to the official website, icsi.edu

    2) On the homepage, click the CS Professional, Executive December 2022 results link.

    3) Enter your login details to access the result

    4) The result of the ICSI CS December 2022 exam will be displayed on the screen

    5) Download and take print of the document

    The ICSI has also released the All India Provisional Merit List, the Top 3 Rank Holders of the CS Professional Programme, and the CS Professional e-mark sheet. The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be held again from June 1 to June 10, 2023. The registration process for the June session will begin on Sunday, February 26.

