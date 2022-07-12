Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam to begin on July 29; know details here

    Candidates should know that the ICAR IARI Exam will be administered via a computer-based test or CBT. The official notice was issued on Monday.

    ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam to begin on July 29; know details here
    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    The Computer Based Test for the position of Assistant will be held by the ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute, IARI. The ICAR IARI announced the date for the ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam on their official website, iari.res.in.

    Candidates should know that the ICAR IARI Exam will be administered via a computer-based test or CBT. The official notice was issued on Monday, July 11, 2022, stating that the recruitment cell has scheduled a computer-based test, CBT, on July 29, 2022, in response to the notification issued on May 7, 2022. It also stated that candidates should visit the official website for more information on examination updates.

    According to the notice, the exam will be held in various shifts. However, the exam shift times have not yet been announced and are expected to be posted on the website soon. The Admit Card for the same is expected to be released soon, and candidates should keep checking back.

    By entering their login credentials, candidates can download their admit cards once the date is announced and released on the website. The admit card must be kept safe until the examination or even the results and for future reference.

    The admit card will include all necessary information such as name, roll number, registration number, examination date and time, and guidelines. Candidates must double-check all the information on their admit cards to avoid discrepancies.

    The computer-based test is an online objective type examination (Preliminary), and the results will be announced shortly after the exam.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
