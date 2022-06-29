ICAR IARI 2022: Assistant correction window opens today; know how to make changes

All applicants who have completed the ICAR IARI recruitment application form for the assistant position can make changes online. Visit the official website, iari.res.in, to edit your applications.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR IARI Assistant Correction Window 2022, will open to all registered candidates starting today, June 29, 2022. All applicants who have completed the ICAR IARI recruitment application form for the assistant position can make changes online. Visit the official website, iari.res.in, to edit your applications.

The ICAR IARI Assistant Correction Window 2022 will be open to all candidates until July 1, 2022. Please keep in mind that the rules prohibit editing any information entered into the form. Those who can, however, will be identified so that everyone can easily make changes.

According to the schedule, the ICAR IARI Assistant exam will likely be held in July 2022. Although the exact date is unknown, it is expected to be announced shortly after the application editing window closes. Candidates should follow the steps outlined below to edit their applications.

Here's how to make changes in the ICAR IARI Assistant Correction Window:

1) Go to the official website of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, iari.res.in

2) Click on the link that reads 'Application portal for the recruitment of Assistant post' on the homepage

3) Login using the required credentials

4) Select the edit application option

5) Do changes in your particulars

6) Save the changes and then submit

7) Download and take a printout for future need

Please remember that changes made through the ICAR IARI Assistant Correction Window 2022 cannot be reversed. Please refer to the editing rules if you are unsure. Printing the editing and final application form is also required for future reference. There are a total of 71 vacancies for the post of IARI Assistant at Headquarters and 391 vacancies for assistant at ICAR Institutes.



