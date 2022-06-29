Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAR IARI 2022: Assistant correction window opens today; know how to make changes

    All applicants who have completed the ICAR IARI recruitment application form for the assistant position can make changes online. Visit the official website, iari.res.in, to edit your applications.

    ICAR IARI 2022: Assistant correction window opens today; know how to make changes - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR IARI Assistant Correction Window 2022, will open to all registered candidates starting today, June 29, 2022. All applicants who have completed the ICAR IARI recruitment application form for the assistant position can make changes online. Visit the official website, iari.res.in, to edit your applications.

    The ICAR IARI Assistant Correction Window 2022 will be open to all candidates until July 1, 2022. Please keep in mind that the rules prohibit editing any information entered into the form. Those who can, however, will be identified so that everyone can easily make changes.

    According to the schedule, the ICAR IARI Assistant exam will likely be held in July 2022. Although the exact date is unknown, it is expected to be announced shortly after the application editing window closes. Candidates should follow the steps outlined below to edit their applications.

    Here's how to make changes in the ICAR IARI Assistant Correction Window: 
    1) Go to the official website of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, iari.res.in
    2) Click on the link that reads 'Application portal for the recruitment of Assistant post' on the homepage
    3) Login using the required credentials 
    4) Select the edit application option
    5) Do changes in your particulars
    6) Save the changes and then submit 
    7) Download and take a printout for future need

    Please remember that changes made through the ICAR IARI Assistant Correction Window 2022 cannot be reversed. Please refer to the editing rules if you are unsure. Printing the editing and final application form is also required for future reference. There are a total of 71 vacancies for the post of IARI Assistant at Headquarters and 391 vacancies for assistant at ICAR Institutes.
     

    Also Read: HP Board 10th Result 2022: HP Board to announce result today; know websites, steps to check via SMS

    Also Read: AP PGECET 2022: Application correction window opens; know important dates, how to do changes

    Also Read: PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2: Punjab Board announces result; know pass percentage, topper, other details

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HP Board 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board to announce result today; know websites, steps to check via SMS - adt

    HP Board 10th Result 2022: HP Board to announce result today; know websites, steps to check via SMS

    AP PGECET 2022: Application correction window opens; know important dates, how to do changes - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Application correction window opens; know important dates, how to do changes

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2: Punjab Board announces result; know pass percentage, topper, other details - adt

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2: Punjab Board announces result; know pass percentage, topper, other details

    OJEE 2022: Admit card released; here's how to download - adt

    OJEE 2022: Admit card released; here's how to download

    TS Inter Results 2022 TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st 2nd year results declared pass percentage toppers gcw

    TS Inter Results 2022: 1st, 2nd year results declared; 63.32% pass 1st year, 67.82% pass 2nd year

    Recent Stories

    HP Board 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board to announce result today; know websites, steps to check via SMS - adt

    HP Board 10th Result 2022: HP Board to announce result today; know websites, steps to check via SMS

    Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams ousted in 1st round by Harmony Tan, but motivated to play US Open-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Serena ousted in 1st round by Tan, but motivated to play US Open

    Tuesday Box Office Report Jug Jugg Jeeyo Bhool Bhulaiya 2 KGF Chapter 2 Vikram 777 Charlie worldwide collection drb

    Box Office Report: From Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 to KGF 2, here’s how films performed

    Governor seeks Uddhav Thackeray-led government floor test at 11 am on Thursday

    Uddhav Thackeray government to face floor test at 11 am on Thursday

    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News on Agnipath and Agniveer Vayu

    Exclusive: 'Most people have accepted Agnipath; response to Agniveer is overwhelming'

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon