    HP TET 2022: Admit card to be released soon; know exam schedule in detail

    Several reports have suggested that the admit card will be available today, but no official confirmation from HPBOSE has been made.
     

    HP TET 2022: Admit card to be released soon; know exam schedule in detail - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, is expected to release the HP TET 2022 Admit Card soon. Once available, candidates can download their Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test, HP TET Admit Card from the official website, hpbose.org.

    According to reports, the HPTET Admit Card 2022 will be released in the next few days, possibly today or tomorrow. Several reports have suggested that the admit card will be available today, but no official confirmation from HPBOSE has been made.

    According to the official prospectus released by HPBOSE, the HP TET Admit Card will be available for download four days before the exam. The HP TET 2022 Exam will begin on July 24, 2022. As a result, the TET exam admits card is expected to be released tomorrow.

    TGT Arts, TGT Non-Medical, TGT Medical, Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu are among the subjects being conducted in HP TET 2022. The HP TET exam schedule is provided below. 

    Here's the detailed schedule:
    1)  July 24, 2022
    JBT TET - 10 am to 12:30 pm
    Shashtri TET - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

    2) July 31, 2022
    TGT Non-Medical TET - 10 am to 12:30 pm
    Language Teacher TET - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

    3) August 7, 2022
    TGT Arts TET - 10 am to 12:30 pm
    TGT Medical TET - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

    4) August 13, 2022
    Punjabi TET - 10 am to 12:30 pm
    Urdu TET - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

    To pass the HP TET 2022 exam, candidates must obtain a minimum of 60 per cent of the available marks.

    When the HP TET 2022 Admit Card is made available, the steps to download the admit card will be posted soon for candidates to reference. Keep checking the official website for the latest HP TET 2022 exam information.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
