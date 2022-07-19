HP TET 2022: Admit card to be released soon; know exam schedule in detail

Several reports have suggested that the admit card will be available today, but no official confirmation from HPBOSE has been made.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, is expected to release the HP TET 2022 Admit Card soon. Once available, candidates can download their Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test, HP TET Admit Card from the official website, hpbose.org.

According to the official prospectus released by HPBOSE, the HP TET Admit Card will be available for download four days before the exam.

According to the official prospectus released by HPBOSE, the HP TET Admit Card will be available for download four days before the exam. The HP TET 2022 Exam will begin on July 24, 2022. As a result, the TET exam admits card is expected to be released tomorrow.

TGT Arts, TGT Non-Medical, TGT Medical, Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu are among the subjects being conducted in HP TET 2022. The HP TET exam schedule is provided below.

Here's the detailed schedule:

1) July 24, 2022

JBT TET - 10 am to 12:30 pm

Shashtri TET - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

2) July 31, 2022

TGT Non-Medical TET - 10 am to 12:30 pm

Language Teacher TET - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

3) August 7, 2022

TGT Arts TET - 10 am to 12:30 pm

TGT Medical TET - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

4) August 13, 2022

Punjabi TET - 10 am to 12:30 pm

Urdu TET - 2 pm to 4:30 pm

To pass the HP TET 2022 exam, candidates must obtain a minimum of 60 per cent of the available marks.

When the HP TET 2022 Admit Card is made available, the steps to download the admit card will be posted soon for candidates to reference. Keep checking the official website for the latest HP TET 2022 exam information.

