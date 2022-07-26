AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download

Candidates preparing to take the IPASE August-2022 theory exam can obtain their Inter Supply hall ticket 2022 from the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) released the Inter or class 12 Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 on Tuesday, July 26. Candidates preparing to take the IPASE August-2022 theory exam can obtain their Inter Supply hall ticket 2022 from the official website bie.ap.gov.in. The board will hold the Inter Supplementary examination from August 3 to 12, 2022.

Students can obtain their AP Inter Supplementary admit card 2022 by logging in with their roll number, Aadhar number, and date of birth or name. The student's name, roll number, exam schedule, and timings will all be listed on the admit card. Candidates can obtain their AP Inter Supplementary admit card 2022 by following the instructions.

Know how to download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022:

1) Go to the official website, bie.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the 'Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022' link

3) Enter the asked credentials and submit

4) The AP Inter Supplementary admit card 2022 will be displayed

5) Go through the details

6) Download it and take a printout

This year, 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students took the AP intermediate board examination. The class 12 examination lasted from May 6 to May 24, 2022. On June 22, the AP Inter 2022 result was announced. The first-year pass rate for the AP exam was 54 per cent, while the second-year pass rate was 61 per cent.



Also Read: UPSSSC PET 2022: Deadline for registration process ends on July 27; know how to apply, exam pattern

Also Read: UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022 admit card released; know how to download, other details

Also Read: Want to apply for top government job? Check entire list of openings, application deadline and more