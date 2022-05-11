Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    The hall tickets for AP PGECET 2022 will be released on July 9. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    The application procedure for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 has begun at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati. For further details, candidates should go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and select the AP PGECET option.

    On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), Sri Venkateswara University conducts the entrance exam. 

    AP PGECET 2022 last date of the application is June 14, 2022, and with a late fee, it is June 30, 2022. For the examination, the hall tickets will be released on July 9. 

    The test will be conducted from July 18 and concluding on July 20, 2022, in two slots, one from 10 am to 12 pm and another from 3 pm to 5 pm. 

    Eligibility criteria for the examination of AP PGECET 2022,
    1) The candidates must be citizens of India.
    2) The candidates must have an Andhra Pradesh state domicile certificate.
    3) Candidates should have completed a bachelor's in the required discipline to be eligible for admission.
    4) Candidates must have a minimum score of 50 per cent and for the reserved category 45 per cent to be eligible for the exam. 
    5) Candidates who will be taking their final semester exams in 2022 can also apply.
    6) Candidates having valid GPAT and GATE scores are also eligible to apply for admission to the programmes provided.

    Learn to apply,
    1) Navigate to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 
    2) Click on the AP PGECET 2022 tab.
    3) Go to step-1, click and make the exam payment fee.
    4) Now, check the payment status and key in the requested details to fill in the application form.
    5) After the submission, take a printout. 

