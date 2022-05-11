Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12

    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CG class 12th result 2022, is anticipated to be declared on May 12, 2022. Following media reports, the CGBSE class 12th result 2022 is expected on Thursday, but as of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the date. 

    Following the CGBSE officials, the results of CGBSE 2022 are slated to be announced on May 14, 2022. The dates were supposed to be declared on  May 10, 2022, for the class 10th and CG class 12th; officials, though, were unresponsive. 

    Following media reports, the officials stated that the CGBSE class 12th results would be announced on May 12, 2022. And for the CG Board, class 10th results will be announced on May 14, 2022.

    However, there is no official notification issued by the CG Board on the CG Board classes' 10th and 12th results 2022, date and time. However, the results for the Chhattisgarh Board are due this week.

    As soon as the CG Board results in 2022 are out, students can check their results on the official CGBSE website cgbse.nic.in and at the official CG Board result website results.cg.nic.in.

    From March 2 to 30, 2022, the CGBSE Board Exams for class 12th were held. The pass rate for students in class 12th was 97.43 per cent in 2021. For more information, students are encouraged to visit the official websites. 
     

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
