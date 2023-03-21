GATE 2023 Scorecard to be released today on gate.iitk.ac.in; check details

GATE 2023 Scorecard: IIT Kanpur will release the GATE Scorecard 2023 on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 Exam in February will be able to get their detailed scorecards starting today. Once released, the GATE Scorecards will be accessible on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur announced the GATE Result on March 16, 2023. Candidates who passed the test, and those who did not, will be able to receive their detailed scorecards beginning today.

GATE 2023 Scorecard

The GATE Scorecard 2023 will be released today. According to an official notice given by IIT Kanpur, GATE Scorecards will be available on the official candidate's portal after 5:00 pm. To get their scorecards, candidates must log into the GOAPS portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Scorecards: know the date and time

1) March 21, 2023 - GATE 2023 Scorecard

2) After 5:00 pm - GATE 2023 Scorecard

3) GOAPS Portal - gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE applicants can access their scorecards for free until May 31, 2023. After May 31, candidates must pay a Rs 500 fee to view the scorecard.

The GATE 2023 Exam was held on February 4 and 5, 2023, and February 11 and 12, 2023. For the 29 available streams and papers, approximately 6.7 lakh candidates enrolled for GATE 2023. A total of 5.17 lakh candidates took the test out of these.

The GATE Result 2023 was announced on March 16, 2023. During the announcement of the results, it was found that approximately 1 lakh candidates, or 18 per cent of the candidates, qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE Exam.

