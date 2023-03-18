GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply

GATE COAP 2023: The GATE COAP 2023 portal shows information about the seats provided by the participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore for admission to the PG courses. GATE COAP 2023 registration is now open on the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Common Offer Acceptance Portal (GATE CoAP) 2023 has begun on Saturday, March 18. GATE COAP 2023 registration is now open on the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The GATE COAP 2023 portal shows information about the seats provided by the participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore for admission to the PG courses. Candidates can check the GATE COAP 2023 portal to see which schools have assigned them seats.

GATE 2023 seat allocation round 1 will be out on May 20. To apply for GATE COAP 2023, aspirants must be Indian citizens with valid GATE scores.

GATE COAP 2023: know how to register

Follow the steps outlined below to register for the admission process through the GATE CoAP 2023 portal.

1) Go to the website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

2) Click on the registration link

3) The CoAP registration form 2022 will appear on the screen

4) Key in the registration details and click on validate button

5) New password will be sent to the email/mobile number

6) Now log in using the user id and password

7) Fill out the registration form and submit

According to IIT Kharagpur, more than twenty-four institutes and a public sector organisation have collaborated and engaged in COAP to fill MTech seats or job vacancies over the years. As the previous year's GATE organising school, IIT Kharagpur is the coordinating institute for COAP 2023. "Every year, the GATE organising institute from the previous year acts as the coordinating institute for COAP," according to a rule.

The institutes taking part in COAP 2023 are IISc Bangalore, IIT Bhilai, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT BHU, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Dharwad, IIT Goa, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Jammu, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar, IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Tirupati.

The exam result was released on March 16 by IIT Kanpur, the organising institute for GATE 2023. GATE 2023 was conducted on the 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th of February. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) determines the entry to Masters and Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and the Arts. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores in their employment processes.

