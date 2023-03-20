GATE 2023 scorecard to be released on March 21; know validity, important details

GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 result has been announced, and the candidates' scorecards will be available on Tuesday, March 21. The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, will release the GATE 2023 scorecard on its main website, gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates who took the exam can view and download their scorecards using their GATE 2023 login.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) scores on Tuesday, March 20. Candidates qualified for the IITK GATE 2023 can access their scorecards from the GOAPS portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE 2023 scorecard will be accessible via the GOAPS site. Once the scorecard is available, candidates must input their user ID and password to view it. Notably, candidates can get the scorecard for free until May 31, after which it will be available for a fee of Rs 500.

"In case GATE qualified candidates require the softcopy of their GATE Scorecard after May 31 2023, and till December 31 2023, they MUST pay a fee of 500 (Rupees five hundred only) per paper for getting the same," according to the GATE 2023 official handout. No scorecards will be given for GATE 2023 qualified candidates after January 1, 2024.

The GATE 2023 scorecard is valid three years after the GATE result date. According to the GATE information handout, "The GATE 2023 score is valid for three years from the results announcement date."

GATE 2023 results were released on March 16, and the subsequent admission and recruitment procedure based on GATE scores will be handled through the COAP portal. GATE COAP 2023 enrollment has begun at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. GATE-qualified candidates must enrol on GATE COAP.

