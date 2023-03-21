CUET PG 2023: Registration process begins on cuet.nta.nic.in; know new changes

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency commenced the application process for the CUET PG 2023 on Monday evening, March 20. The NTA has also released this year's CUET PG information bulletin, official website, and syllabus at cuet.nta.nic.in, in addition to the CUET PG application form.

Interested candidates should go to the CUET 2023 PG registration website and complete the application form. The NTA has changed the CUET PG exam 2023, including increased registration fees and topic options.

Following the timetable, CUET 2023 registration for PG admission began on March 20 and will conclude on April 19. From April 20 to April 23, the CUET PG correction window will be opened. The NTA has yet to declare the CUET PG exam date 2023 and the release date of the admit card. Exam schedules will be available on the official website as soon as they are published.

CUET PG 2023: Application fees

The NTA increased the registration fees for all groups by Rs 200 over last year. Candidates in the general category must pay Rs 1,000, while those in the OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS categories must pay Rs 800. Applicants outside India who wish to take three exams must pay Rs 5,000.

Candidates had to pay Rs 200 for extra test papers. However, this year they will have to pay Rs 500 for each additional test paper they want to take, and candidates from outside India will have to pay Rs 1,500.

1) General

a) Application Fee (for up to three test papers) - Rs 1,000

b) Fees for additional test papers (Per test paper) - Rs 500

c) Candidates outside India, Application fee (for up to three test papers) - Rs 5,000

d) For Candidates outside India, fees for additional test papers - Rs 1,500

2) OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS

a) Application Fee (for up to three test papers) - Rs 800

b) Fees for additional test papers (Per test paper) - Rs 400

c) Candidates outside India, Application fee (for up to three test papers) - Rs 5,000

d) For Candidates outside India, fees for additional test papers - Rs 1,500

3) SC/ ST/ Third Gender

a) Application Fee (for up to three test papers) - Rs 750

b) Fees for additional test papers (Per test paper) - Rs 400

c) Candidates outside India, Application fee (for up to three test papers) - Rs 5,000

d) For Candidates outside India, fees for additional test papers - Rs 1,500

CUET PG 2023: Number of subject options

Candidates can select up to 20 test paper codes in total. There will be 100 multiple-choice questions on each question paper. When registering for Part A, candidates must select either English or Hindi. Candidates could only register for one course in a slot last year.

In India, the number of examination cities and centres for the CUET PG 2023 examination has been reduced from 554 to 337.

The number of test cities in other countries has increased from 13 to 24. The new exam locations include Thailand, Brazil, South Africa, Qatar, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Russia, Canada, the United States, Riyadh Province, Australia, Austria, and Mauritius.



In the prior year, candidates could choose any four cities. However, they can only choose between two cities depending on their permanent or current address.

CUET PG 2023 will be held in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya exams. This year, 142 institutions have chosen CUET 2023 for PG admission.

