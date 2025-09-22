Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has announced 7,267 vacancies across India under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Apply online by October 23, 2025, for these central government jobs. Check eligibility and apply now!

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has announced 7,267 vacancies for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across India. Eligible candidates from all states can apply online for these central government positions.

Various Posts and Qualifications for Govt Jobs

These vacancies include positions such as Principal, PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), Staff Nurse, Hostel Warden, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Lab Attendant. Separate educational qualifications, age limits, and salary details have been announced for each post.

• Teacher Posts: For PGT, TGT, and Principal positions, a Master's degree and B.Ed in the relevant subject, a Bachelor's degree and B.Ed, and a Master's degree & B.Ed are required, respectively.

• Health Posts: A B.Sc. Nursing degree is required for the female Staff Nurse position.

• Other Posts: A bachelor's degree is sufficient for the Hostel Warden and Accountant positions. Those who have completed 12th grade can apply for the Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) post. For the Lab Attendant job, a 10th-grade pass with a diploma or a 12th-grade pass in the science stream is sufficient.

Salary and Age Limit

Salary scales vary depending on the post. For the Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) position, the salary ranges from ₹19,900 to ₹63,200 per month, and for the Principal position, it ranges from ₹78,800 to ₹2,09,200 per month. The age limit for most posts is set between 30 and 50 years. However, there are age relaxations for SC/ST, OBC, and PwBD categories as per government rules.

Selection Process and Application Fee

Candidates will be selected through Tier I & II exams, a Skill Test, an interview, and certificate verification. The application fee varies depending on the post. There are fee concessions for women, SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

How to Apply?

Candidates can apply online through the official website https://nests.tribal.gov.in/. The last date for submitting applications is October 23, 2025. Before applying, please verify all the eligibility criteria in the official notification. Seize this rare opportunity to build your future in a government job.