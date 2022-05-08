Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CLAT 2022: Application process conclude on May 9

    Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, till noon on Sunday.

    CLAT 2022: Application process conclude on Monday, May 9
    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test/ CLAT 2022 will end on Monday, May 9, 2022, by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website,  consortiumofnlus.ac.in, till noon today. CLAT 2022, the entrance examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, will be held on June 19, 2022. 

    Following the Consortium of National Law Universities, the candidates who have submitted their application but have not paid the fees can now make payment and complete the registration by noon on May 11, 2022, which will be considered. Candidates are requested to finish the formalities well in time and avoid last-minute problems. 

    How to apply:
    1) Go to the official site of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
    2) On the homepage, click on the registration link and key in your mobile number and password.
    3) Login with your credentials.
    4) Enter the requested details in the application form.
    5) Upload the documents and make payments through credit, debit card or net banking.
    6) Click on submit.
    7) Download the application form page and for further needs, take a printout.

    The Consortium of National Law Universities has allowed Candidates to update exam centres and make changes to the application form. On May 11, 2022, the application correction window will close. 

    How to update the test centre:
    1) Log in to the CLAT account
    2) Click on the 'Edit Application' button 
    3) Go to the 'Preferences.' 
    4) Update the 3 test centres as per your preferences
    5) Click on next and go to the 'reservation' tab
    6) Click Agree on the declaration and submit the form.

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
