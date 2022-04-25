IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process to begin on April 29, Check the details

The candidates who wish to register for the test can visit the official website on April 29.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, or IISER, has delayed its registration process for the IISER admission test 2022. From April 29, 2022, the IISER application form 2022 will be available on the official site iiseradmission.in. The candidates who wish to register for the test can visit the official website on April 29. The application process will conclude on May 29, 2022. Previously, the IISER application process was slated to start on April 25. However, IISER has postponed the commencement of the registration process to April 29.

Following the official notice, the IISER 2022 entrance exam, or IAT 2022, will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The exams will begin at 2 pm and will conclude by 5 pm. The test will be valid from its various branches, Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

The IISER stated that the IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a three-hour computer-based test covering mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. On July 3, 2022, IAT 2022 will be held in almost 150 cities/towns across India.

Steps to apply for the test:

1) Navigate the IISER 2022 official site, iiseradmission.in

2) Click on the IISER registration 2022 link on the homepage

3) Key in the application form credentials

4) Make an online payment of the fee

5) Now, download the IISER admission test application form

6) Take a print for further need.

Those who aspire to give IISER entrance test can visit the official website for syllabus, eligibility, and other important details.

