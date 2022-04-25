Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process to begin on April 29, Check the details

    The candidates who wish to register for the test can visit the official website on April 29. 

    IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process to begin on April 29, Check the details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, or IISER, has delayed its registration process for the IISER admission test 2022. From April 29, 2022, the IISER application form 2022 will be available on the official site iiseradmission.in. The candidates who wish to register for the test can visit the official website on April 29. The application process will conclude on May 29, 2022. Previously, the IISER application process was slated to start on April 25. However, IISER has postponed the commencement of the registration process to April 29. 

    Following the official notice, the IISER 2022 entrance exam, or IAT 2022, will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The exams will begin at 2 pm and will conclude by 5 pm. The test will be valid from its various branches, Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

    Also Read: Students will get board results even if they skip one of the two term exams, clarifies CBSE

    The IISER stated that the IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a three-hour computer-based test covering mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. On July 3, 2022, IAT 2022 will be held in almost 150 cities/towns across India. 

    Steps to apply for the test:
    1) Navigate the IISER 2022 official site, iiseradmission.in
    2) Click on the IISER registration 2022 link on the homepage
    3) Key in the application form credentials 
    4) Make an online payment of the fee
    5) Now, download the IISER admission test application form
    6) Take a print for further need.

    Also Read: ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here

    Those who aspire to give IISER entrance test can visit the official website for syllabus, eligibility, and other important details.

    Also Read: NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Students will get board results even if they skip one of the two term exams, clarifies CBSE-dnm

    Students will get board results even if they skip one of the two term exams, clarifies CBSE

    JEE Main 2022: Application process for round 1 ends today, check how to register - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Application process for round 1 ends today, check how to register

    ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here-dnm

    ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here

    NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download- adt

    NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download

    Do not go to study in Pakistan, you will not get a job in India AICTE

    Don't go to study in Pakistan, you will not get a job in India: AICTE

    Recent Stories

    Maha opposition BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row - adt

    Maharashtra BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row

    football PSG star Mbappe's mom said 'no' to Chelsea in 2012; will Real Madrid face the same fate snt

    PSG star Mbappe's mom said 'no' to Chelsea in 2012; will Real Madrid face the same fate?

    Google Pixel Watch s first prototype spotted at US restaurant ahead of global launch report gcw

    Google Pixel Watch's first prototype spotted at US restaurant ahead of global launch

    Defamatory tweet against PM Modi case: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Assam court-dnm

    Defamatory tweet against PM Modi case: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Assam court

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp dubs Divock Origi as 'est finisher following Liverpool win in Merseyside derby vs Everton-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Klopp dubs Origi as 'best finisher' following Liverpool win in Merseyside derby

    Recent Videos

    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon