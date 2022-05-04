Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end

    The candidate required a roll number and registration number to access the result. 

    Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is anticipated to announce Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 by the end of May 2022. The GSEB class 12 results will probably be out by the end of May, and they will be available on the official site of GSEB, gseb.org.

    Gujarat's class 12 Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational stream results are anticipated to be announced in June 2022. The candidate required a roll number and registration number to access the result. 

    On March 28, GSEB class 12 board exam commenced for Science and General stream. The exam was concluded on April 12 for the General stream, and for the Science stream, it ended on April 8. On April 4, 2022, the vocational examination was begun. Nearly 5 lakh students have appeared for class 12 exams in Gujarat. 

    Here's how to check:
    1) Click on the official site of the GSEB, gseb.org.
    2) On the homepage, click on the Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link 
    3) Key in the login details and click on the submit button.
    4) On the screen, you'll see the result. 
    5) Next, check the results and now download the page. 
    6) Take a print of the page for further need. 

    Also read: Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 10 results possibly by June 15

    Also read: CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results: Here's how students can raise objections

    Also read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: MSHSEB to announce results soon, here's how to check

