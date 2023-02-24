Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 12 English Board exam today; know what's permitted, what's not

    CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Following the guideline, students will be given 15 minutes to read and thoroughly review the question paper. Students are advised to arrive at the examination centre before 10:00 am today. Over 16 lakh students will take the CBSE Class 12 board exams.
     

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 English board exam on Friday, February 24. The exam will be held in one shift, from morning 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Ahead of the CBSE examination, the board has issued various examination guidelines.

    Following the guideline, students will be given an additional 15 minutes to read and thoroughly review the question paper. Students are advised to reach the exam centre before 10:00 am today; over 16 lakh students will take the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

    CBSE Class 12 exam: know what's permitted and what's not 
    1) Students should carry a clipboard with them during the exam.
    2) Students may bring a pencil box to the exam. The pencil box or pouch will also be checked outside the exam hall.
    3) Following the board's rules, students with a medical condition can bring any snack.
    4) For Students who will not bring the admit card to the exam centre, entry will be denied. 
    5) Watches and other electronic devices are prohibited in the exam room.
    6) Heavy clothing and jewellery are not permitted. Students should only wear their school uniforms.

    The CBSE board exams for Class 12 started on February 15, 2023, with over 38 lakh students taking the exams at 7,250 centres. The class 12 board exam will be completed on April 5. Approximately 16,96,770 students are taking class 12 exams. For the latest information about the Class 12 board exams, candidates must visit the CBSE's official website at www.cbse.gov.in.

