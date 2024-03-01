Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 science paper on March 2: How to download sample papers & check marking scheme

    CBSE Board Exam 2024:  Class X students attempting the science subject on March 2, 2024, can find the sample paper released by the board on the official website. Here's how you can download it.

    CBSE Class 10 students attempting the science subject on March 2, 2024, can find the sample paper released by the board on the official website. It is available for download by students on the board's academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

     As the exam date approaches, students gear up for one of the most significant tests of their academic journey, supported by an array of sample papers and preparation tips available on the CBSE's official website.

    Students get access to the Board-released grading system for each topic in addition to the sample question paper. Students may now comprehend the marking scheme for the responses and make appropriate preparations.

    A step-by-step guide to download CBSE Class 10 science sample paper:

    1. Open cbseacademic.nic.in, the academic website.
    2. Select SQP 2023-24 from the sample question paper menu.
    3. Choose your course.
    4. The list of Sample Question Papers (SQPs) broken down by subject and the marking method will be shown.
    5. From the selection of subjects, choose Science.
    6. The website has the question paper's grading scheme in addition to a sample question paper. In order to help students understand how marks are assigned for responses submitted, the board has made available the solution to the sample question paper as well as the assigned marks.

    CBSE began the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 on February 15 and will conclude the same on April 2. For more information, students are requested to keep a regular check on the official website of CBSE.

    Marking schemes for these papers are also accessible, enabling students to evaluate their performance and identify areas needing improvement. Moreover, the board's website is a treasure trove of last-minute tips and tricks, ensuring students are well-prepared for the upcoming exam.

