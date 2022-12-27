Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams schedule announced; to begin on January 2

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: According to the official notice, the CBSE Practical Exams for Class 10th and Class 12th students will be held from January 2, 2023, to February 14, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website cbse.gov.in to download the notice and guidelines. 

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams schedule announced; to begin from January 2
    The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 2023 Practical exams date sheet was announced on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. According to the official notice, the CBSE Practical Exams for Class 10th and Class 12th students will be held from January 2, 2023, to February 14, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website cbse.gov.in to download the notice and guidelines. 

    According to the notification by CBSE, the practical exams for Class 10th and 12th students will start on January 2, 2023. Schools have been allotted until February 14, 2023, to complete all practical exams, projects, and internal assessments.  

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: know the date of the practical exam

    1) January 2, 2023: Practical examination, project, and internal assessment to being 

    2) February 14, 2023: Practical examination, project, and internal assessment to be concluded

    3) January 2, 2023: The start date for uploading marks and internal grades

    4) February 14, 2023: The deadline for uploading marks and internal grades 

    CBSE has instructed all schools to notify students that they must appear in Practical Exams, Projects, and Internal Assessments according to the schedule provided by the central board. If a student misses a practical exam, it must be rescheduled between January 2, 2023, and February 14, 2023.

    Schools must mark the student as 'Absent' if a student remains absent in the online portal. If the student returns for the practical later, schools must mark the student as 'Re-scheduled' in the online portal.

    The examination body is expected to release the theory exam date sheet soon. The CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10th and Class 12th will begin on February 15, 2023.

    Also read: WBJEE 2023: Registration to commence on December 23; check details

    Also read: MBOSE 2023 Exam: Meghalaya Board announces Class 10, 12 schedules; SSLC, HSSLC exams in March

    Also read: Majority of Indian employees prefer flexibility in work life, ready to take pay cut: Report

