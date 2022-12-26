Majority of Indian employees prefer flexibility in work life, ready to take pay cut: Report

According to ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2022: A Global Workforce View, which surveyed almost 33,000 workers across 17 countries, more than 7 in 10 are seeking more flexibility in how they structure their working time.

According to the research, 76.07 percent of Indian workers said they would rather have control over their work schedules and that they would accept a wage reduction in exchange for the flexibility to work from home or rotate between an office and a home office.

According to the survey, if requested to return to work full-time, about 76.38 percent of employees in India would hunt for a new position. Report further said currently, there is a need for innovative alternative options to the traditional nine-to-five to keep employees satisfied at work.

The majority—73%—believe they are seen and valued even when they work from home, and 74% say their bosses are receptive to discussions about the need for upskilling and further training. 56% of workers report feeling supported by their bosses about their mental health at work, even while working from home.

According to the research, introducing HR management tools and platforms that permit visibility on HR data might simplify decision-making, foster a more cohesive corporate culture, and increase trust and loyalty between employers and employees.

According to Rahul Goyal, MD, South East Asia & India, ADP, "Offering more flexibility and control over workers' work-life is worth consideration since they have weathered significant strain during the epidemic and have proven to be valuable assets via their continued performance."

(WIth PTI inputs)