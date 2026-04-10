CBSE has mandated a third language for Class 6 from the 2026–27 session, asking schools to begin within seven days using local materials, even as debates on language policy continue in states like Karnataka.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday dropped a major order on schools. It has directed them to compulsorily start teaching a third language (R3) for Class 6 students from the 2026-27 academic year. The real surprise? Schools have been told to start teaching within seven days, without even waiting for official textbooks.

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This move comes even as there are ongoing discussions in Karnataka about a two-language formula for the state curriculum.

Also read: CBSE Introduces 3-Language Policy for Classes 6 to 10: What Students and Parents Need to Know

CBSE Schools

The board has said that schools should use locally available books and materials to get started immediately. "Many schools have already implemented R3. The remaining schools should also start teaching immediately," the order stated. The board also sent a warning, saying, "Our regional offices will be monitoring this."

Just last week, the CBSE had announced its plan to bring in the three-language formula from the 6th grade. The formula includes three languages – R1, R2, and R3. The rule is that at least two of these must be Indian languages. Now, it seems the board is in a hurry to put this plan into action.

Also read: CBSE Curriculum: Major Changes for Class 9-10 From 2026! Here's What You Need to Know