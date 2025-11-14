English

Top 10 Mistakes to Avoid Before CAT 2025 Exam Day

career Nov 14 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:unsplash
English

CAT 2025 Exam on November 30

The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025, at centers across the country. This exam opens the door for admission to top B-Schools, including the IIMs.

Image credits: Getty
English

Top 10 Mistakes to Avoid in CAT 2025

Every year in the CAT Exam, many students make mistakes that stop them just below the cutoff. Identifying these mistakes in time can make a big difference in the score.

Image credits: Getty
English

Chasing Only the Cutoff

The paper's difficulty level changes every year. Train yourself to the level of a top scorer. This preparation will be useful in a difficult paper.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Panicking on Exam Day

No matter how good the preparation is, if panic takes over on exam day, the mind goes blank. A calm mind thinks faster, chooses the right options and prevents unnecessary mistakes.

Image credits: Getty
English

Lack of Strategy in Solving Questions

CAT has a time limit for each section. Therefore, first solve the easy questions, then the 75% ones. Avoid blind guessing completely.

Image credits: Getty
English

Ignoring Weak Topics

Many candidates focus only on their strong areas. But in CAT, a balanced performance is the key to a good percentile. Pay equal attention to every section.

Image credits: Getty
English

Not Analyzing Mock Tests Correctly

Remember the rule: spend 3 times more time on analysis than on taking the mock. Understand your mistakes, work on time management, and improve your strategy.

Image credits: Getty
English

Lack of Timed Practice

CAT preparation is considered complete only when you practice within a time limit. This improves both speed and decision-making skills.

Image credits: Getty
English

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning

In DILR, the most important thing is to choose the right set. Instead of trying to solve every question, it's better to focus on the sets that seem easier.

Image credits: Getty
English

Trying to Cram New Things in the Final Weeks

Learning new things in the final days before CAT can be detrimental. Now is the time for revision and consolidation, meaning strengthening what you have already studied.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Not Making Formula and Error Notes

Noting down your mistakes is extremely important. Personal error notes prevent you from repeating the same mistakes and help in quick revision during the final days.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Ignoring Rest and Well-being

A tired mind cannot make the right decisions. Therefore, include adequate sleep, breaks, and light exercise in your routine. A fresh mind always performs better.

Image credits: Getty

High-Paying Careers in India: Earn Up to Rs 1 Crore in a Year

Google's Free AI Courses: Learn About These 5 Amazing Programmes

Top 5 High-Earning Medical Courses with Global Demand

5 Easy Tips to Avoid Distractions and Stay Focused During Study Time