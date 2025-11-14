The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025, at centers across the country. This exam opens the door for admission to top B-Schools, including the IIMs.
Every year in the CAT Exam, many students make mistakes that stop them just below the cutoff. Identifying these mistakes in time can make a big difference in the score.
The paper's difficulty level changes every year. Train yourself to the level of a top scorer. This preparation will be useful in a difficult paper.
No matter how good the preparation is, if panic takes over on exam day, the mind goes blank. A calm mind thinks faster, chooses the right options and prevents unnecessary mistakes.
CAT has a time limit for each section. Therefore, first solve the easy questions, then the 75% ones. Avoid blind guessing completely.
Many candidates focus only on their strong areas. But in CAT, a balanced performance is the key to a good percentile. Pay equal attention to every section.
Remember the rule: spend 3 times more time on analysis than on taking the mock. Understand your mistakes, work on time management, and improve your strategy.
CAT preparation is considered complete only when you practice within a time limit. This improves both speed and decision-making skills.
In DILR, the most important thing is to choose the right set. Instead of trying to solve every question, it's better to focus on the sets that seem easier.
Learning new things in the final days before CAT can be detrimental. Now is the time for revision and consolidation, meaning strengthening what you have already studied.
Noting down your mistakes is extremely important. Personal error notes prevent you from repeating the same mistakes and help in quick revision during the final days.
A tired mind cannot make the right decisions. Therefore, include adequate sleep, breaks, and light exercise in your routine. A fresh mind always performs better.
High-Paying Careers in India: Earn Up to Rs 1 Crore in a Year
Google's Free AI Courses: Learn About These 5 Amazing Programmes
Top 5 High-Earning Medical Courses with Global Demand
5 Easy Tips to Avoid Distractions and Stay Focused During Study Time