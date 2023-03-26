BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 to be released on March 27; know steps to check

BPSC 68th Prelims Result: Bihar Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the BPSC 68th Prelims Result on Monday, March 27. The BPSC 68th Result will be made available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The date has been mentioned in the exam calendar provided by the commission.

While checking the results, candidates should keep their roll number and date of birth handy. The preliminary exam, held on March 12, 2023, will have its results released. Those who pass the preliminary exam will qualify for the mains exam.

The prelims exam was held at around 800 locations for over 2.9 lakh candidates. The examination was held in a single session from noon to 2:00 pm. On February 18, 2023, the BPSC released the provisional answer key. The final answer key will be released along with the Result.

BPSC 68th Prelims Result: know how to check

1) Navigate to the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023 download link on the homepage

3) Enter the required credentials and submit

4) The BPSC 68th Prelims Result will be on the screen

5) Download the Result and take its printout

According to the test schedule, candidates who pass the Mains will be invited to an interview on August 11, 2023, and the final Result will be released on October 9, 2023.

