    NEET PG 2023: Scorecard likely to be released today at nbe.edu.in; know cutoff, steps to check

    NEET PG 2023 Result: The National Board of Examinations is expected to release the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) scorecards today. The NEET PG 2023 Result was already announced on March 14.

    NEET PG 2023: Scorecard likely to be released today March 26 at nbe.edu.in; know cutoff, steps to check - adt
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) scorecards on Sunday, March 26. The NEET PG 2023 scorecard was released on or before March 25, but there has yet to be an update on the nbe.edu.in website regarding the NEET PG 2023 scorecard. On March 14, the NEET PG 2023 result was already announced.

    Candidates who pass NEET PG will be considered for entry to MD/MS/Postgraduate Diploma programmes.
     
    To be considered for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses, applicants must achieve a score of more than 50 per cent in NEET PG 2023 (40 for SC/ST/OBC candidates and 45 for UR PWD candidates).

    Only those who meet the eligibility requirements provided by the designated counselling authority for All India 50 per cent Quota seats will be permitted to participate in the counselling round.

    NEET PG 2023 Result: know the cutoff 
    Candidates who score less than the NEET PG cutoff percentile (Out of 800) will not be considered for admission to MD, MS, or PG Diploma programs, and no position will be assigned to them.
    1) General / EWS Category - 50th percentile - 291 cutoff
    2) SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) Category - 40th percentile - 257 cutoff

    NEET PG 2023 Result: know the steps to check
    1) Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in
    2) Click on the NEET PG 2023 tab
    3) On the new page, click on NEET PG 2023 applicant login
    4) Key in the required credentials, including user ID and password
    5) Submit and download the NEET PG 2023 Result 

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
